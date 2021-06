The Justice Secretary has rejected calls to resign if he cannot reverse a fall in the number of sex offenders being brought to justice.Labour on Sunday accused Robert Buckland of a U-turn on his promise to reverse a slide in prosecution and conviction rates for rape – after he said it would be inappropriate for him to intervene.The minister apologised earlier this week after a government report found that in 2019-20 just 1,439 suspects were convicted of rape or lesser offences in England and Wales – the lowest level since records began.The figure, which the Justice Secretary said he was...