Strange new Netflix show turns blind dates into ‘Sexy Beasts’

By Nexstar Media Wire
phl17.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Netflix’s new dating show, “Sexy Beasts,” emphasizes that it’s what’s under the mask that matters most. But not the kind of mask we’ve gotten used to over the pandemic. In the show, blind dates are transformed into beastly creatures and animals using professional prosthetics. The singles...

phl17.com
