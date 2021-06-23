Strange new Netflix show turns blind dates into ‘Sexy Beasts’

The image of a woman in a rubber suit and a very familiar house surrounded by a sea of red makes it feel that the next season of American Horror Story will be taking place within the fabled Murder House, which appears to be accurate. But very few details at this moment it’s difficult to say just what will be taking place. Several of the show’s regulars have already been signed on, but there’s a trick to this season, which is titled Double Feature. Considering that the show has been late in coming thanks to the pandemic, season 10 will feature two stories, one that will happen by sea, and one that will happen by sand, or so it’s being told. There will be new additions to the show coming as well, such as Macaulay Culkin and Neal McDonough, who each bring their own level of experience to the table when it comes to drama, suspense, and even a sense of the horrific as both men have seen their fair share of the business and know how to react to many different situations.