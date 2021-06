GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Commissioners have rejected a request from community members to establish Mesa County as a constitutional sanctuary county. Residents first made the proposal at a board meeting two weeks ago, and then pushed the issue again last week. If Mesa County did become a sanctuary county, commissioners would theoretically be able to overrule federal and state laws. However, county commissioners met with a legal team to discuss at least the possibility, and it was determined that the board has no authority to vote against state or federal laws.