Special Weather Statement issued for Gove, Logan, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 20:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gove; Logan; Sheridan; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN THOMAS NORTHEASTERN LOGAN...SOUTHWESTERN SHERIDAN AND NORTHWESTERN GOVE COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 819 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Oakley, moving east at 50 mph. Pea size hail, wind gusts up to 50 mph and significantly reduced visibility due to blowing dust will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Oakley, Grinnell, Monument and Angelus. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 67 and 88.alerts.weather.gov