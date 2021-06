Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-04 10:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Bates The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. .This river forecast is based on forecast rainfall between 1 and 2 inches over the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post. * Until late Sunday morning. * At 10:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 26.7 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 33.3 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying farmland occurs and water begins to affect Stateline Road north of the gauge. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu 1pm 1pm 1pm Marais Des Cygnes River Trading Post 27.0 26.7 Tue 10am 26.9 29.7 33.3