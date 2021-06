ANAHEIM -- It was the kind of night where it seemed like nothing went right for the Angels. Left-hander Andrew Heaney gave up four runs in the first inning, Justin Upton exited after the second with lower back tightness and the offense scuffled in a 5-0 loss to the Giants in the series opener at Angel Stadium. It snapped a streak of the Angels scoring at least three runs in 16 straight games.