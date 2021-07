U.S. Olympic Trials: Regan Smith on Top of 200 Back Prelims. World record-holder Regan Smith has already qualified for the Olympics in the 100 back and 200 fly, and the morning after she finished second to Hali Flickinger in the butterfly, she returned to the pool for the 200 back prelims. While she was well off her world record of 2:03.35 set at the 2019 World Championships, Smith still recorded a 2:07.81 to pace the field by more than a second. That time is about a second off Smith’s season-best time of 2:06.90, which ranks fifth in the world.