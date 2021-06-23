Cancel
Education

Manhattan Good Kid Catherine also has friends in Guatemala

By Ralph Hipp
WIBW
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA (WIBW) -- Catherine Hawkins has just graduated from Manhattan High School with a 4.06 GPA, she was very highly honored by her high school and received all the honor cords available to any graduate at MHS. Through high school, she volunteered at a local school and in church, racking up more than 1200 hours of helping! Even with all the time she donated, she received a scholarship from Manhattan High School, the Distinguished Graduate Scholarship.

