Manhattan Good Kid Catherine also has friends in Guatemala

Being a student in general comes with many challenges, but being a college student is a challenge in itself. Constantly loaded with assignments, tests, studying and projects all while trying to maintain the “college life,” a social aspect that many young adults missed out on during the pandemic, is nearly impossible to balance. For many college students, this is the first time they are finally away from the home they grew up in and are learning to live on their own. And while living on your own does come with many duties and responsibilities, jury duty is one that college students especially should not have to add to their list.