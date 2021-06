Historic heat waves are striking many parts of the country this June, leaving some cities struggling to cope with another sweltering week. In the western U.S., states are in the middle of an extreme to exceptional drought. As of June 1, more than 40 percent of the contiguous U.S. was experiencing particularly dry conditions amid below-average rainfall, according to the National Climate Report. Drought conditions have not only intensified, but have expanded across the West, the northern Plains, and the Great Lakes regions.