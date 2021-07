President Biden said Thursday that the U.S. has not been so divided since the days of the Civil War and suggested that Donald Trump was to blame. "The third reason I was running [for president] was to unify the country. Well, folks, it’s never been as divided as it is today, never been as divided as it is today since the Civil War," Biden said in remarks in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he was pushing residents to get vaccinated. "And folks, it's such a waste of talent. It's such a waste of time. And the rest of the world is looking at us. The rest of the world is wondering, can we really lead the world again?