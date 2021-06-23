The City of Worthington Aquatics Center breaks ground

Ground Breaking was done today on The City of Worthington’s new Aquatics Center that will build a combined project of and over 11 million dollar City owned Aquatics Center with parking, a ticket/office/changing/mechanical building, zero entry, lap pool, triple twisting tube slides, diving pool, lazy river, and pool deck for seating. The project will officially begin construction in the next two weeks. Combined with the 4.5 million dollar previous City investment, this facility will be one of the largest in the area! This is one of many amenities the voters of Worthington approved in the local option sales tax in the last election.