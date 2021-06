Gold markets gapped just a little bit to the upside during the trading session on Monday to fill the gap, and then turned around to show signs of strength. At this point, the market looks as if it is trying to go towards the 200-day EMA at the $1809 level. If we can clear that, then it is possible that the gold market will go looking towards the top of the gap which is closer to the $1860 level. That is what futures markets typically do: fill gaps.