Mcdermott, OH

Elks CC opens ‘21 Tri-State Junior Golf Tour

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 8 days ago

McDERMOTT — The Tri-State Junior Golf Tour opened its’ 2021 season last week at The Elks Country Club in McDermott.

58 junior golfers from the Tri-State area competed in age divisions between 7-18 years old.

Below are the results from The Elks CC event.

TSJGT held its’ second event of the summer at Sugarwood Golf Course in Lavalette, W.Va. on Monday. Those results will appear in the Friday, June 25 print edition of The Daily Times.

2021 Elks CC Results

7-9 Division

Reese Horner 53

Emma Dodson 64

Sean Lucas 68

Bentley Setters 68

10-12 Division

Flight One

Bryant Stephens 35 — Flatwoods, Ky.

Dylan White 51

Gatlin Hale 61

Flight Two

Emmitt Price 46 — Waverly, Oh.

Jasper Price 53

Cayden McKenzie 62

Derrick Oliver 60

13-15 Division

Flight One

Brody Kilburn 83 — Ashland, Ky.

Elijah Ford 93

Blake Cook 95

Jermiah Fizer 106

EB Hall 109

Luke Pridemoore 109

Michael Blair WD

Flight Two

Chris Hall 94 — Winchester, Oh.

Alec Conway 104

Jacob Layne 109

Braeden Cardwell 116

Carson Blevins 119

Bryson Mabry 122

Kiefer McCalvin 140

Girls 13-18 Division

Flight One

Morgan Kennedy 84 — Ashland, Ky.

Taylor Ralston 87

Lauren Nolty 93

Emi Ledford 96

Kileigh Mitchell 100

Tessa Humphries 110

Amberlee Hedges 113

Flight Two

Sydney Carpenter 96 — Carlisle, Ky.

Kenzie Kilgore 99

Kristen Ramey 108

Joselyn Pack 131

Meredith Book WD

16-18 Division

Flight One

Clayton Ison 78* Ashland, Ky.

Daulton McDonald 78*

Tyson Webb 81

Carson Chaney 82

Logan Cummins 83

Max Waddell 85

Price Harris 87

Dakota Pell 87

Clayton Jones 88

Jacob Campbell 89

JD Montgomery 93

Derrick Pell 95

Flight Two

Gavin Baker 88 — Portsmouth, Oh.

Brynden Roark 91

Alex Deborde 95

Jackson McComas 97

Aden Weeks 99

Gavin Howard 105

Gabe Dettwiller 106

Jackson Stephens WD

Owen Armstrong WD

*Ties are broken using a scorecard playoff. Player of the year points are split between ties.

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
1K+
Followers
138
Post
304K+
Views
