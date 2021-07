Chanel No 5 has always been an icon in its own right. The 100-year-old perfume has been celebrated on various occasions to mark its many anniversaries. The 100th anniversary is the best and biggest of them, marked with an impressive lunar campaign video for the ever-popular, sparkly floral fragrance. Chanel also honored the 100th anniversary of the No 5 perfume with a 55.55-carat diamond necklace akin to the bottle. Chanel is now tapping their fun side by launching Factory 5 collection and pop-ups for the N°5 centenary.