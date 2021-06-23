Cancel
Britney Spears Asks Judge To End Conservatorship In Explosive Court Hearing

 7 days ago
Britney Spears broke her silence in her 13-year conservatorship battle, telling the judge that she wants the legal arrangement to end once and for all. "I haven’t done anything in the world to deserve this treatment. It’s not OK to force me to do anything I don’t want to do," she continued in her address.

