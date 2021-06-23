Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg isn’t Sorry About Bethesda’s Starfield Being Xbox Exclusive
After an apology from Bethesda’s Pete Hines made the rounds for Starfield’s Xbox exclusivity, General Manager of Microsoft Studios Aaron Greenberg wasn’t so cordial. “I’m not sorry. I’m not sorry,” Greenberg said in a Twitter Spaces chat between himself and Hines. The response from the Microsoft executive is understandable, given the purchase of Bethesda by the company to strengthen its own brand.www.playstationlifestyle.net