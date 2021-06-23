Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg isn’t Sorry About Bethesda’s Starfield Being Xbox Exclusive

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Microsoft has announced that it intends on expanding the Xbox One lifespan by implementing its cloud gaming service onto console. That means you will soon be able to use Microsoft's last-gen console, the Xbox One, to play Xbox Series X and Series S games. Japan is currently the fastest-growing market for Xbox, with strong uptake in the country for next-gen hardware and a growing collection of independent developers creating for team green. We'll take a look at what's changed in this growing market! And finally, Stella will introduce you to the mean streets of New Himuka in Scarlet Nexus. All that, and a chance to win a pair of custom Vans, presented by Bandai Namco. This is your Daily Fix! Enter here for a chance to win a pair of custom, Scarlet Nexus-themed Vans! https://scarletnexus.ign.com/ NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of all 50 U.S. states, 18+ yrs of age. Ends 06/16/21. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules at https://scarletnexus.ign.com/ for full details.