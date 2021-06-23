Cancel
Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg isn’t Sorry About Bethesda’s Starfield Being Xbox Exclusive

Cover picture for the articleAfter an apology from Bethesda’s Pete Hines made the rounds for Starfield’s Xbox exclusivity, General Manager of Microsoft Studios Aaron Greenberg wasn’t so cordial. “I’m not sorry. I’m not sorry,” Greenberg said in a Twitter Spaces chat between himself and Hines. The response from the Microsoft executive is understandable, given the purchase of Bethesda by the company to strengthen its own brand.

Video Gamescriticalhit.net

Starfield’s PC and Xbox exclusivity will make for a better product according to Bethesda’s Todd Howard

It’s official: Starfield won’t be coming to PlayStation, and that’s a good thing according to the people running the Microsoft-owned Bethesda ship. With a proper release date of November 2022 revealed at the recent Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Microsoft slyly hammered home the point that Starfield will be exclusive to PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles, not exactly unsurprising news for a company that dropped a casual $7.5 billion on acquiring Bethesda and Zenimax. While Microsoft is honouring its deal to have Deathloop available as a PS5 console exclusive, Starfield is perhaps its biggest statement yet on where the games of Bethesda will be playable in the future.
Video GamesPC Perspective

Bethesda’s Starfield Will Be Like Fallout In Space?

While it is unlikely that Alden Ehrenreich, the most recent Han Solo simulator, will appear in Starfield but that is how Bethesda’s managing director Ashely Cheung described their upcoming outer space RPG. The trailer that Rock, Paper, SHOTGUN posted shows a very detailed ship interior, from the boarding ramp, through crew space and up to the cockpit. This did work well for Outer Worlds, but not so well for X4 Foundations, so we shall see how Bethesda handles your mobile home in Starfield.
Video Gamescomicon.com

Avalanche Studios And Microsoft Announce New Xbox Exclusive ‘Contraband’

During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Xbox announced Contraband, an exclusive title made by Avalanche Studios, developers of the Just Cause franchise. The trailer itself doesn’t express very much, other than talking about how the game is meant to be an open world co-op experience. The official Xbox website explains that it’s a co-op “smuggler’s paradise set in the fictional world of 1970s Bayan.” On Twitter they’ve also confirmed the game can be played solo as well, gaining the attention of many fans who prefer to play games alone.
Video Gamestuipster.com

Todd Howard has given an update on Bethesda's upcoming space RPG, Starfield.

Starfield is an upcoming RPG set in space from Bethesda Game Studios. This video gives us a brief look at the concept art and background of Constellation, the last group of space explorers in the game. Starfield is the studio's first new universe in 25 years. Starfield will launch on November 11, 2022 exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC. You can learn more about it at https://starfieldgame.com/.
Businessknowtechie.com

Here’s everything Microsoft and Bethesda announced at their E3 showcase

Microsoft and Bethesda teamed up for the new partnership’s first E3 since Microsoft acquired Bethesda last year. The E3 2021 presentation from the companies this year was pretty special. Microsoft and Bethesda are two of the absolute biggest names in gaming. Microsoft has pioneered the Xbox and brought us franchises...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Microsoft refreshes Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One box art design

Keen-eyed fans may have noticed the revamped Xbox packshot design that now clearly shows whether the game plays on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or both, and they're heading to stores now. The newest iteration of Xbox physical box art has been spotted by the Xbox News Twitter page, now...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

E3 2021 winner Xbox/Bethesda event according to MRT’s poll

E3 2021 has officially ended. The most successful presentation at E3 was asked in MRT’s post-event poll. The winner was the Xbox/Bethesda event. While 76,386 votes were cast for the conference organized by Microsoft, the company received 56.4% of the votes. Nintendo also took second place with Nintendo Direct, with 33.8% of the votes.
Video GamesNME

Bethesda on ‘Starfield’: “It has large scale goals and storytelling”

Bethesda’s director and executive producer Todd Howard has shared new details about the studio’s upcoming game, Starfield. In a new interview with The Telegraph, Howard revealed more information regarding the forthcoming sci-fi RPG, as well as what players could expect from the title in terms of its narrative scale and gameplay. He also described it as a return to “some things that we used to do in games long ago”, adding that the game will let players “express the character they want to be”.
Video GamesInverse

Elder Scrolls Online devs reveal how it bucks Bethesda's Xbox exclusivity

Elder Scrolls Online developers say fans don’t have to worry about the massively multiplayer online game going Xbox exclusive anytime soon. The launch of the next-gen upgrade, called Console Enhanced, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is evidence of that. At E3 2021, Microsoft confirmed that Bethesda Game Studios’...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Bethesda's Pete Hines apologizes for Starfield Xbox exclusivity: "I'm certain that's frustrating to folks"

Bethesda Softworks SVP Pete Hines says he's "sorry" to PlayStation fans frustrated with Starfield's Xbox console exclusivity. In an interview with GameSpot, Hines was asked to comment on Starfield, and some Bethesda games more broadly, becoming Xbox exclusives after the studio's acquisition by Microsoft. As you might expect, Hines can't wave a magic wand and bring Starfield, Elder Scrolls 6, and Redfall to PS5, but he can offer his sincere sympathies.
Video GamesIGN

Xbox's Clever Solution to Play Series X/S Exclusives on Xbox One - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Microsoft has announced that it intends on expanding the Xbox One lifespan by implementing its cloud gaming service onto console. That means you will soon be able to use Microsoft's last-gen console, the Xbox One, to play Xbox Series X and Series S games. Japan is currently the fastest-growing market for Xbox, with strong uptake in the country for next-gen hardware and a growing collection of independent developers creating for team green. We'll take a look at what's changed in this growing market! And finally, Stella will introduce you to the mean streets of New Himuka in Scarlet Nexus. All that, and a chance to win a pair of custom Vans, presented by Bandai Namco. This is your Daily Fix! Enter here for a chance to win a pair of custom, Scarlet Nexus-themed Vans! https://scarletnexus.ign.com/ NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of all 50 U.S. states, 18+ yrs of age. Ends 06/16/21. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules at https://scarletnexus.ign.com/ for full details.