Justin Timberlake: ‘We should all be supporting Britney at this time’

By Alex Heigl
Posted by 
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Timberlake is officially team #FreeBritney. “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” Timberlake tweeted Wednesday night, following Spears’ bombshell testimony at her conservatorship hearing earlier that day. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was…...

