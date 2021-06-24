Police investigating after shot fired inside Nashville Walmart

A gun was fired inside of the Walmart on the 7000 block of Charlotte Pike Wednesday night, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police officials say the shooter fired the shot after he and another person got into an argument. There was no indication anyone was hit. Officers say they didn't find any blood inside.

They will be going through multiple camera angles to piece together exactly what happened.

Police are searching for the shooter, who was described as a heavyset man wearing a black t-shirt and jeans. He fled the area in a car. And the intended victim also fled the property in a separate vehicle, according to police.

Metro Nashville Police Department Suspected gunman

Police asked anyone recognizing the suspect to call police at 615-742-7463.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.