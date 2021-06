The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is taking first steps to action to ensure LGBTQ youth under the agency's care are better protected and supported. Nearing the end of Pride Month, DCFS announced it is in the process of enhancing its training and resources in an effort to create a more inclusive and affirming environment. The announcement of the redeveloped trainings — which begin this summer and will be required for DCFS staff, private agency partners and foster caregivers — come after findings from a state audit released in February highlighted a need for change in the agency's treatment of LGBTQ youth.