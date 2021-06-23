136 Clarks Ln, King William, VA 23009

Immaculate & rare waterfront retreat in sought after Both Waters subdivision at Lake Anna. Enjoy this beautiful retreat while you build your dream home on the main building site on the property. This waterfront gem sits on approximately 300 FT of tranquil concrete bulkheaded water frontage, with a massive, 2-tiered, 2-slip boathouse (1 with an electric lift) & a manual jet ski lift for all types of warm-weathered fun. The lake house has over 2,800 SQFT with an open floor plan. It has two levels, the first of which is a finished oversized 2-car garage that has heating & air as well as a full BTH. The main level above the garage offers a family room with brand new hardwood floors, crown molding & a door to a balcony providing lovely views. There is a 5 BDRM conventional gravity fed septic system currently in place. The current lake house is considered a 1 BDRM which allows for you to still build your 4 BDRM dream house! There are two electrical meters already in place. This is an incredibly valuable opportunity on Lake Anna because you will have coveted access to both sides of Lake Anna. Grab your swimsuit, your family & friends for guaranteed memories & let your stress drift away….