136 Clarks Ln, King William, VA 23009
Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Vinyl Siding Cape Situated In The Conveniently Located Neighborhood Of Choctaw Ridge. Home Features Spacious Eat-In Kitchen With Laminate Flooring, Silestone Counter Tops, Flat Top Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Utility Closet And Entrance To Large Deck. Living Room Is Bright And Airy. Wall Mounted TV With Surround Sound Will Convey. Primary Bedroom Is Located On First Floor. It Features Carpeting, Double Closet And Wall Mounted TV That Will Convey. Second Bedroom Is Also Located On First Floor And Features Carpeting And Ample Closet Space. Second Floor Offers Two Large Bedrooms With Closets And Extra Storage. Home Details Include Vinyl Exterior, Full Front Porch, Large Deck That Wraps From Kitchen To Rear Of Home And Allows Easy Access To Garage. Large 2 Car Garage With Custom Built Work Table. Rear Yard Is Partially Fenced. Two Sheds Convey. Newer Heat Pump/Central Air Unit, Located At The End Of Hard Surfaced Road. Yard Offers Beautiful Landscaping. Conveniently Located Near Shopping, Major Roadways And Less Than A Mile To Central Garage!