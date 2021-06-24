Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Dismissal of Virginia lieutenant governor's lawsuit upheld

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4exYlh_0adbDShi00

RICHMOND, Va. -- A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a ruling dismissing a defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax after CBS News broadcast interviews with two women who accused him of sexual assault.

In its ruling, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that because Fairfax is a public official, he can seek redress for any alleged defamatory statements only if CBS published them with “actual malice,” meaning “with the knowledge that it was false or with reckless disregard of whether it was false or not.” The judges said Fairfax had not shown that.

The allegations against Fairfax, a Democrat, were made in early 2019 at a time when it appeared that Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam might resign after a blackface photo on his medical school yearbook page surfaced. Under Virginia law, the lieutenant governor replaces a sitting governor who resigns. The allegations against Fairfax blunted the momentum of those seeking Northam’s resignation.

Both Northam and Fairfax have remained in office, as has Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring, who admitted about the same time that he had worn blackface in college.

In April 2019, “CBS This Morning” broadcast interviews with the two women who accused Fairfax, Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson. Fairfax has adamantly denied the women's allegations and has said both encounters were entirely consensual. He also accused CBS of ignoring evidence that would cast doubt on their claims.

Fairfax says Tyson was friendly with him in the days and weeks after the alleged attack during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, and even tried to get him to meet her mother.

In July 2019, Fairfax issued a public letter to a district attorney in North Carolina, alleging for the first time the existence of a witness who was in the room when he and Watson had their encounter. Shortly afterward, he demanded that CBS retract the interviews, and CBS refused.

Fairfax then sued CBS in federal court, alleging defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. A U.S. District Court judge last year granted a request from CBS to dismiss the lawsuit.

In its ruling, the 4th Circuit panel upheld that ruling.

“Fairfax vigorously disputes the accusations made by Tyson and Watson, and we express no opinion on the truth or falsity of their claims. But even accepting Fairfax’s version of events, he has alleged nothing to suggest that CBS reported the women’s stories with knowledge or reckless disregard of their falsity," Judge Allison Jones Rushing wrote in the 3-0 ruling.

Lauren Burke, a spokeswoman for Fairfax, called the allegations “false and politically motivated.”

“For more than two years, Mr. Fairfax has gone above and beyond to prove his innocence. In addition to repeatedly calling for law enforcement investigations, he has passed multiple lie detector tests ... and filed civil litigation to present evidence, to seek cross-examined testimony under oath and penalty of perjury and to finally obtain due process,” Burke said in a statement.

“Mr. Fairfax will continue to clear his name," she added.

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Mark Herring
Person
Justin Fairfax
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Of Virginia#Perjury#Defamation Lawsuit#Virginia Law#Cbs News#Democratic#District Court#4th Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Marion County, INWRBI Radio

Governor’s lawsuit against General Assembly is now in court

— It will probably sometime in July before a judge will decide the outcome of a political and constitutional dispute between Gov. Eric Holcomb, the state legislature and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. Attorney General Rokita testified before a Marion County judge that a new law allowing lawmakers to call...
Virginia StatePosted by
The Hill

Virginia governor's race poses crucial test for GOP

Republicans are looking at the governor’s race in Virginia as a critical test ahead of the midterm elections as the party grapples with the continued influence of former President Trump . GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin is preparing to face off against former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in a state that...
Indiana StateFrankfort Times

Lawsuit challenges Indiana governor's unemployment decision

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two legal organizations are seeking to stop Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb from dropping out of the federal program providing an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. A lawsuit filed Tuesday in Marion County Superior...
Linn County, MOLinn County Leader

Lieutenant Governor speaks to Linn County Republicans

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe was the guest speaker during the June 18, Linn County Republican Seventh District Lincoln Dinner, at the Brookfield Trinity Methodist Church Fellowship Center. Kehoe stated he was raised in inner-city St. Louis, with a high homicide rate. As Kehoe stated his No. 1 priority is to make a difference. He told the audience, "Don't wait for the calvary -- you are the calvary." He thanked Linn County voters for sending people with common sense to Jefferson City, to serve in the House and Senate.
Georgia StatePosted by
Fox News

Biden DOJ lawsuit over Georgia election law may backfire, legal scholar Jonathan Turley says

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia Friday over their passing of a law to ensure election integrity and security. President Biden has been highly critical of the new law comparing it to Jim Crow. George Washington University Law Professor and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley sat down with "Fox & Friends" Saturday to analyze the DOJ lawsuit.