Twins’ Mascot Performs Amazing Drum Battle With High School Student [watch]

Sano went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over Cleveland. Sano drew multiple walks for the first time since April 15. He reached in the second and scored on an Andrelton Simmons home run before notching a base hit in the third and then walking again in the seventh. The 28-year-old is slashing .196/.281/.437 with 14 homers, 34 RBI, 28 runs scored and a 23:83 BB:K over 224 plate appearances. He continues to strike out at an alarming rate and is on pace for a batting average hovering around .200 for the third time in the last four seasons.