Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Trump Announces Florida Rally At Sarasota Fairgrounds July 3

By Local News Desk
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GmBDa_0adbD3y200

SARASOTA, FL. – Office 45 has announced that Donald J. Trump will be holding a rally in Sarasota July 3, 2021.

“President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a major rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 8:00 PM EDT,” said the release.

This Save America rally is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida and marks President Trump’s further support of the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of his administration.

“Please join us for a HUGE fireworks show to celebrate America following President Trump’s remarks to conclude a full-day event commemorating our Great Country,” the release stated.

Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 8:00PM EDT

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Delivers Remarks

Venue:

Sarasota Fairgrounds

3000 Ringling Blvd

Sarasota, FL 34237

Timeline of Events:

  • 2:00PM – Doors open for a “45 Fest” with LIVE Music, Food and Beverage Concessions, Merchandise Giveaways, and Special Guest Speakers
  • 5:00PM – Pre-program Speakers Deliver Remarks
  • 8:00PM – 45th President Donald J. Trump celebrates Freedom, Faith, and America
  • 9:00PM – Fireworks show brought to you by the Republican Party of Florida and Sky King Fireworks

General Admission Tickets:

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

View All 90 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Government
Sarasota, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Save America#Maga#Great Country#Sky King
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Society
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Opinion: Biden Wrong To Sue Georgia Over New State Voting Law

Democrats failed to sell their federal election takeover bill (H.R.1/S.1) to the American people. Americans rejected their radical agenda, which included using taxpayer dollars to fund political campaigns and eviscerating widely supported voter ID requirements. Joe Biden should have learned something from this experience: voters don’t support federal attacks on...
El Paso, TXPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Admin To Close Dozens Of Migrant Facilities, Including One Accused Of ‘Warehousing’ Children

The Biden administration is expected to close dozens of emergency intake sites used to house unaccompanied migrant minors, including one accused of “warehousing” children, CNN reported Monday. Several children shared testimonials about poor conditions while housed in the emergency intake facilities on June 21, according to court documents. Their experiences...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

US Sen. Cotton Launches New Plan To Get More Conservative Veterans Elected To Congress

Sen. Tom Cotton on Monday launched an initiative to get more conservative military veterans elected to Congress. The Arkansas Republican announced the Veterans to Victory program, and it immediately included three endorsements. They are Derrick Van Orden, running in Wisconsin’s 3rd District; incumbent Rep. Mike Gallagher, representing Wisconsin’s 8th District;...
POTUSPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Op-Ed: Donald J. Trump On New York Releasing Violent Criminals

Radical Left New York City and State Prosecutors, who have let murderers, rapists, drug dealers, and all other forms of crime skyrocket to record levels, and who have just announced that they will be releasing hundreds of people involved in violent crime back onto the streets without retribution of any kind, are rude, nasty, and totally biased in the way they are treating lawyers, representatives, and some of the wonderful long-term employees and people within the Trump Organization.
ProtestsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Climate Activists Get Themselves Arrested In Front Of White House

An environmentalist organization claims “dozens” of its activists were arrested by Secret Service in front of the White House Monday. The Sunrise Movement, an organization focused on stopping climate change, brought its members outside the White House Monday demanding more from the infrastructure agreement Democratic President Joe Biden endorsed, according to Yahoo News.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden To Skip Tokyo Olympics

President Joe Biden will not travel to Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympics, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a press conference on Monday. “The president is not planning to attend the games. He will certainly be rooting for the athletes,” Psaki said. “We will have a delegation...
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

“No Stone Unturned” Florida Gov. DeSantis On State Response Efforts At Building Collapse

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie, and Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett and provided updates on the Surfside Building Collapse response. “Those first responders are breaking their back, trying to find anybody...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden’s Judicial Picks Prioritize Skin Color And Gender, The Speed Which They Are Confirmed Is Drawing Attention

Liberals may yet convince the right that “systemic racism” exists. After all, they keep, practicing it. The Free Press has recently noted how two separate federal courts have slapped down Biden administration policies as unlawfully discriminatory by prioritizing blacks and other minorities over whites in offering COVID-19 relief aid to restaurateurs and farmers, respectively.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden’s Presidency Has Led To Lower Traffic For Media Outlets Across The Political Spectrum

Media outlets across the political spectrum have suffered lower traffic since President Joe Biden took office, new data shows. The data, compiled via Comscore and first reported by Axios, divides news outlets into “far left,” “left-leaning,” “mainstream,” “right-leaning” and “far right,” and shows all five declining from former President Donald Trump’s final months in office to the first months of Biden’s presidency.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Admin’s Plan To Address Violent Crime Is What Democratic Mayors Have Asked For, New York Mayoral Candidate Says

The Biden administration’s plan to target violent crimes and rising gun violence addresses what Democratic mayors and state officials have asked for, New York Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa told the Daily Caller News Foundation Friday. Local officials have asked the federal government to assist local law enforcement officials in...