Trump Announces Florida Rally At Sarasota Fairgrounds July 3

SARASOTA, FL. – Office 45 has announced that Donald J. Trump will be holding a rally in Sarasota July 3, 2021.

“President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a major rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 8:00 PM EDT,” said the release.

This Save America rally is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida and marks President Trump’s further support of the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of his administration.

“Please join us for a HUGE fireworks show to celebrate America following President Trump’s remarks to conclude a full-day event commemorating our Great Country,” the release stated.

Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 8:00PM EDT

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Delivers Remarks

Venue:

Sarasota Fairgrounds

3000 Ringling Blvd

Sarasota, FL 34237

Timeline of Events:

2:00PM – Doors open for a “45 Fest” with LIVE Music, Food and Beverage Concessions, Merchandise Giveaways, and Special Guest Speakers

5:00PM – Pre-program Speakers Deliver Remarks

8:00PM – 45th President Donald J. Trump celebrates Freedom, Faith, and America

9:00PM – Fireworks show brought to you by the Republican Party of Florida and Sky King Fireworks

General Admission Tickets:

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.