Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are looking to close out the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of their first round NBA Playoff series Thursday evening. Fresh off a tremendous initial regular season with the Suns after being acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 36-year-old Paul has reinvented himself as a veteran leader and someone who still has a lot left in the tank. In fact, he averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists in 2020-21. The 11-time All-Star also shot 50% from the field, including a 40% mark from three-point range.