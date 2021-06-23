The Ultimate Channel Islands National Park Travel Guide

Big Bend National Park is a wonder, consisting of a massive, majestic spread of complex geology and rugged wilderness. However, due to its remote location—a distinctive region called Far West Texas on the U.S.-Mexico border—it’s also one of the least-visited national parks in the country. For this reason, visiting Big Bend feels like journeying to the edge of the earth. The park protects a stunning, diverse swath of the Chihuahuan Desert, deep canyons, and the Chisos Mountains, all of it hemmed in by the mighty Rio Grande. Depending on when and where you go, it can sometimes feel like the roadrunner and yucca plants outnumber the people. Prepare for desert solitude, wide-open skies, and the kind of inner peace that can only come from checking out of the online world and checking in with yourself in untamed nature.