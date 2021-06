Despite threats from Covid-19, the British & Irish Lions Tour in South Africa is scheduled to take place on July 3. The tour was reduced to eight games, plus a June 26 pre-tour game against Japan which saw the Lions start their campaign on a level playing field with a 28-10 victory. But the Lions will be without their talismanic captain Alun Wyn Jones, who was kicked out of the tour after injuring his shoulder just eight minutes into the game against Japan and Justin Tipuric. Conor Murray has been named Jones’ alternate captain.