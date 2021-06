Stefanos Tsitsipas hailed Novak Djokovic as “one of the greatest tennis players tennis has seen” ahead of the Serbian’s assault on a sixth Wimbledon title and a record 20th Grand Slam crown. World number four Tsitsipas appreciated and then endured a close-up view of Djokovic’s powers when he gave up two sets in advance to lose the Roland Garros final two weeks ago. The victory in Paris saw Djokovic become the first man in more than half a century to win all four majors twice. Now, with the 2021 Australian and French Open titles under his belt, he’s halfway to becoming just the third man, and the first since Rod Laver in 1969, to complete a Grand Slam calendar.