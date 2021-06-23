Youth Advisory Groups Help Set Policies For Government and Nonprofits
Giving young people a platform to express their ideas about policies, procedures, and services is the goal of youth advisory boards. Among them are the Princeton Youth Advisory Committee, which keeps the mayor and Council up to date on issues concerning young people; and the Young Adult Advisory Council, recently formed to advise leaders at Womanspace, the Mercer County nonprofit that aids victims of domestic and sexual violence.www.towntopics.com