Update 1.38 is nearly here for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Season 4 update, bringing several new weapons, operators, and more to the game. Treyarch has already announced the patch notes for Black Ops Cold War’s latest update, and that update contains a sneak peek of some of the new weapons and operators coming to Warzone. Just like the Hunt for Adler event from Season 3, Warzone Season 4 will feature a limited-time event called Ground Fall during the first week of the season, so there will be plenty for players to see and do when the patch goes live. Here’s everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.38.