We talked earlier in the week to Casey O'Connor who's team won the Class AA championship and a big reason why he did was because of how he countered a new philosophy that is being taught yo young baseball players across the country. By now you have probably heard of launch angles and the rampant use of the upper cut swing really drives me nuts. I don't love that it is being taught and you need to hit gap to gap. You are not going to hit 400 foot HR's at that age and if you just hit line drives you will have success. I had to bring it up to Tim Kurkjian this week to get his thoughts on it as well as many other stories around the world of baseball. Make sure to listen above and every Friday at 1030 on Big Board Sports.