NHC Advisory
Over the Atlantic basin on this Wednesday night, a small area of low pressure is located a couple of hundred miles east of Barbados. However, increasing upper-level winds are likely to prevent further development of this system while it moves west-northwestward at about 10 mph. It has a low (10 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and five days. This disturbance could produce increased shower activity and some gusty winds when it moves across the Lesser Antilles on Friday.lakelandgazette.info