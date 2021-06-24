DePriest returns to Southern as men's basketball assistant

The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team added a familiar face to the coaching staff as Jamahl DePriest returns as an assistant coach.

DePriest replaces Paul McMahon who left the program to pursue other career opportunities.

“I’m excited to bring Coach DePriest back to Missouri Southern,” Lions head coach Jeff Boschee said in a release. “I was sad to see him leave the first time, but grateful to get him and his family back in Joplin. He is coming from a big role at Newman and I look forward to getting started with him.”

DePriest comes to Southern after four years at Newman, including the previous two as the associate head coach. He will serve as the Lions top assistant to Boschee.

“I am humbled and excited to be returning to the Lion family,” DePriest said in a release. “Southern is a special place with a ton of pride and tradition. I look forward to upholding that standard as well as work tirelessly to help propel the program to new heights.”

During the 2018-19 season, DePriest helped Newman to an impressive 20-9 record overall. The 20 win total tied the school record for most wins in a single season in the NCAA Division II era.

He began his coaching career with two seasons as an assistant at Coffeyville Community College from 2012-14.