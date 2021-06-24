Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MO

DePriest returns to Southern as men's basketball assistant

By From Staff reports
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuYJf_0adb9eAF00

The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team added a familiar face to the coaching staff as Jamahl DePriest returns as an assistant coach.

DePriest replaces Paul McMahon who left the program to pursue other career opportunities.

“I’m excited to bring Coach DePriest back to Missouri Southern,” Lions head coach Jeff Boschee said in a release. “I was sad to see him leave the first time, but grateful to get him and his family back in Joplin. He is coming from a big role at Newman and I look forward to getting started with him.”

DePriest comes to Southern after four years at Newman, including the previous two as the associate head coach. He will serve as the Lions top assistant to Boschee.

“I am humbled and excited to be returning to the Lion family,” DePriest said in a release. “Southern is a special place with a ton of pride and tradition. I look forward to upholding that standard as well as work tirelessly to help propel the program to new heights.”

During the 2018-19 season, DePriest helped Newman to an impressive 20-9 record overall. The 20 win total tied the school record for most wins in a single season in the NCAA Division II era.

He began his coaching career with two seasons as an assistant at Coffeyville Community College from 2012-14.

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
2K+
Followers
357
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Sports
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri College Basketball
Joplin, MO
Basketball
Joplin, MO
College Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Boschee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Division Ii#Missouri Southern#Lions#The Ncaa Division Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
POTUSCNN

June 29 coronavirus news

Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

GOP mega-donor funding deployment of South Dakota troops to border

A Republican mega-donor's nonprofit is funding the deployment of South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem 's (R ) office confirmed to The Hill that Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation made a private donation to the state in an effort to fund its National Guard presence at the border.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NSA refutes Tucker Carlson spying allegation

The National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday rejected claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency was monitoring his electronic communications and seeking to leak them in an effort to take his show off the air, calling the allegations “not true.”. “Tucker Carlson has never been an...