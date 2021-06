The 2022 4Runner will be offered with a new TRD Sport trim that comes with a few exterior and interior tweaks, and a new suspension tuning for improved on-road dynamics. Toyota has been quite busy in the last few days. The automaker unveiled the new GR86, a carbon-fiber Supra, debuted the Corolla Cross, introduced the refreshed Tacoma TRD Pro, and even brought the bZ4x concept to our shores. Apart from all this, Toyota also introduced a new TRD Sport model to the 2022 4Runner’s lineup. If you want something that has more off-road vibes and street cred than the regular trims but not something as full-blown off-roader as the TRD Pro trim, then the TRD Sport will fit your bill.