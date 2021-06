It’s TAX SEASON! Okay, maybe it’s not, but it may as well be with the ever festive Q1 holiday of making sure your taxes are done. What better way to commemorate such an important time of year than with an adorable little video game all about tax evasion. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is a fun little tongue-in-cheek joke commenting on taxes, governments, and modern day work. Along your journey, you’ll meet other vegetables and fruit that work a variety of jobs, from hairdressers, sandwich makers, and video game streamers. Everyone will come across your path just because Turnip Boy failed to pay his taxes. Yes, someone made a game out of such premise.