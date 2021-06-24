Why You Should Book a Colorado Motel This Summer (Safety Is Only One of the Reasons)

With outside entry and upgraded amenities, these cool motels have become preferred pandemic lodging. The wide-open spaces and natural grandeur of Colorado have made it a favorite destination for road-trippers easing out onto the highways this summer. Lucky for them, the state also happens to be home to some of the West’s best motels, a category of lodging that has gained in popularity over the past year due to the simple fact that rooms open straight outside, giving guests easy access to fresh air.