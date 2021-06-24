Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden appoints Sandra Thompson as acting housing finance chief

By Eric Beech
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PfbBu_0adb9OEj00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden appointed Sandra Thompson as acting director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) on Wednesday, after a Supreme Court ruling expanded presidential powers to make it easier to oust the agency chief.

Thompson has served as deputy director of the FHFA’s Division of Housing Mission and Goals since 2013, the agency said in a statement announcing her appointment.

After Wednesday’s Supreme Court decision, Biden quickly removed agency chief Mark Calabria, who had been appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
167K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fhfa#Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Fear of Florida: Why Biden doesn't act on Cuba

The U.S. vote in the United Nations General Assembly against the resolution calling on the United States to lift its embargo on Cuba is another example of President Joe Biden ’s reluctance to move away from Donald Trump ’s Cuba policy. The first signal was the administration’s decision to reaffirm, with no real evidence, Trump’s determination that Cuba is not supporting U.S. counterterrorism efforts.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Sen. Cassidy Says McConnell 'Will Be For' Biden's $1 Billion Infrastructure Bill—But Big Opposition Remains

A slew of Republicans Sunday came out in support of the bipartisan infrastructure framework released Thursday, with Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) even saying Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) would likely be on board, but Democratic hesitancy to move on infrastructure without simultaneously authorizing spending for other priorities could mean negotiations drag into next year.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden fires Trump-appointed top housing regulator after being given authority by Supreme Court

President Joe Biden has fired the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency after the Supreme Court handed him the power to do so on Wednesday. Director Mark Calabria's firing will be effective at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the Washington Examiner has learned. Calabria, a staunch free-market advocate, was appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the FHFA in 2019.