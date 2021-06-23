Worth Life footage

The immersive sim is a genre that can be somewhat hard to pin down. Characterized by its systems-driven emergent gameplay, they tend to be hard to market and often struggle to achieve commercial success. The "immersive sim curse" is something of a running joke among the devoted community of enthusiasts that flock to these games. In the AAA space they appear to be drying up for good, with the studio behind Deus Ex working on a Marvel property for the foreseeable future and Arkane Austin, a team with storied imsim roots, recently announcing what looks to be a co-op vampire shooter (though fingers crossed that this turns out cooler than the initial trailer lets on). And speaking of vampires, Bloodlines 2 is looking worrying to say the least.