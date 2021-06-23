Cancel
Worth Life footage

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver in Japan, the slice-of-life game from Rune Factory / Story of Seasons producer Yoshifumi Hashimoto released on the Japanese eShop today following its announcement during the latest Nintendo Direct. Find some footage in the video below. Worth Life is out now in Japan, but it’s unclear if / when...

nintendoeverything.com
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

New “Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2” Footage

Nintendo just held its E3 event where more footage from the sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” was shown. The AAA title is targeting a release sometime in 2022, and the clip shows off an open world that seems similar to the first with one key difference – verticality.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Worth Life is Hakama’s slow-living fantasy action RPG for Switch

During the Japanese E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, we got a look at a new fantasy action RPG for Nintendo Switch called Worth Life by Hakama. Longtime Story of Seasons and Rune Factory producer Yoshifumi Hashimoto launched Hakama under Marvelous in January 2018. The company’s first work was Dragon: Marked for Death in cooperation with Inti Creates, and Worth Life will be its first full title of its own.
Video GamesSiliconera

Worth Life Lets You Play as a Landlord on the Switch

During the Nintendo Direct at this year’s E3, Nintendo showed off a gameplay trailer for the upcoming Switch game from Hakama, Worth Life. It is a slice-of-life game in which you help make life better in a kingdom through mini-games. Worth Life will come out on June 24, 2021 in Japan.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Switch footage

With Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX releasing today, we now have gameplay from the Switch version. Take a look at the footage below. Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is out on Switch both physically and digitally. Be sure to check out our previous coverage here.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Metroid Dread: more footage and screenshots

During the latest Nintendo Direct presentation, at E3 2021, Nintendo revealed the first brand new 2D Metroid in 19 years: the long-awaited Metroid Dread (which was rebooted two times). Alongside the trailer shown during the presentation, the game was showcased at great lengths during two segments of Nintendo Treehouse Live.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Metal Unit footage

This week, Neowiz and JellySnow Studio brought Metal Unit. Get a look at the side-scrolling platformer in the gameplay video below. Metal Unit is up now on the Switch eShop. Head on over here for further details and a trailer.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Luciform footage

Luciform, a color-based precision platformer, released on Switch this week. Have a look at some footage in the video below. Luciform can be purchased digitally for Switch on the eShop. Additional information and a trailer are located here.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Switch demo footage

Ahead of its release on Switch next month, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox has received a demo on the Switch eShop. Find some footage in the video below. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will be available on July 6 in North America, July 9 in Europe, and July 16 in Oceania.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Mushihimesama Switch footage

Switch owners can pick up the bullet hell shooter Mushihimesama thanks to a surprise release from Live Wire and Cave yesterday. View some footage in the video below. Mushihimesama is live on the Switch eShop. We have more on the game here.
AccidentsDestructoid

Like life, Cruelty Squad is worth suffering through

The immersive sim is a genre that can be somewhat hard to pin down. Characterized by its systems-driven emergent gameplay, they tend to be hard to market and often struggle to achieve commercial success. The "immersive sim curse" is something of a running joke among the devoted community of enthusiasts that flock to these games. In the AAA space they appear to be drying up for good, with the studio behind Deus Ex working on a Marvel property for the foreseeable future and Arkane Austin, a team with storied imsim roots, recently announcing what looks to be a co-op vampire shooter (though fingers crossed that this turns out cooler than the initial trailer lets on). And speaking of vampires, Bloodlines 2 is looking worrying to say the least.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Arcade Space Shooter footage

Arcade Space Shooter, a small collection of two games inspired by the classic arcade games, landed on Switch this week. View some footage in the video below. Arcade Space Shooter is available for Switch via the eShop. For more on the release, check out our previous post here.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

IdolDays footage

The love-adventure game IdolDays appeared on Switch this week. For a look at some footage, check out the footage below. IdolDays is available for Switch via the eShop. Additional information and a trailer can be found here.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

7 Years From Now footage

Footage has emerged for 7 Years From Now, a new narrative adventure game for Switch. Check out the gameplay in the video below. 7 Years From Now can be purchased on Switch as an eShop download. For more on the game, hit up our previous coverage here.
Technologynintendoeverything.com

Unbound: Worlds Apart demo footage

The hand-drawn puzzle-platformer Unbound: Worlds Apart won’t be releasing on Switch until next month, but a demo recently came out on the eShop. Find some footage in the video below. Unbound: Worlds Apart is slated for July 28 on Switch. Learn more about the game here.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Shin Megami Tensei V Gameplay Footage Released

The Shin Megami Tensei IP is a massive one and its spans multiple installments and series. However, it’s been a waiting game for fans of the mainline franchise for the next thrilling installment. For a few years now we knew that the development team over at Atlus was working on Shin Megami Tensei V but we didn’t get any real look into the game. That, fortunately, changed this month during the big E3 2021 stream events that took place.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Super Magbot footage

The puzzle platformer Super Magbot made its debut on Switch in the west today, and we have new footage of the game in action. View the video below. Super Magbot is currently available for Switch as an eShop download. You can find a trailer and further information here.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Minecraft footage shows new Sonic collaboration

Minecraft added brand new DLC today based on Sonic the Hedgehog. For a look at what the content has to offer, check out the footage below. The Sonic DLC can be obtained now for the Switch version of Minecraft. You can find additional information and a trailer here.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

New EVERSPACE 2 Gameplay Footage

Independent developer ROCKFISH Games will soon deliver the second major Early Access content update ZHARKOV: THE VORTEX to its popular space action RPG EVERSPACE 2, scheduled for the end of July. In this actual gameplay teaser trailer, space game enthusiasts get a glimpse of the third star system that leads...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Legend of Mana remaster Switch footage

The Legend of Mana remaster still has a couple of days to go until release, but we have new footage of the classic RPG running on Switch. Check out the gameplay below. Legend of Mana is due out for Switch on June 24.