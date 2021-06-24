Cancel
College Sports

Clemson DB target takes to social media about his recruitment

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

A Clemson defensive back target took to social media on Wednesday to clear the air regarding his recruiting process.

Niceville (Fla.) four-star cornerback/athlete Azareyeh Thomas (pictured above right) had this to say on Twitter:

Thomas (6-1, 180) is ranked as a top-100 national prospect (No. 100 overall) in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

This spring, Thomas narrowed down his list of more than 30 offers when he released his top eight schools. Clemson made the cut along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Miami and Oklahoma.

Clemson extended an offer to Thomas last October and hopes to get him on campus this summer. So far, he has visited schools such as Florida, Georgia Tech and LSU.

As a junior last season, Thomas recorded 390 yards rushing and five rushing touchdowns on 31 carries (12.6 average) to go with 35 receptions for 695 yards and nine more scores, as well as 27 tackles, seven pass deflections and an interception on defense.

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

