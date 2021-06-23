Cancel
Man gets extremely rare diagnosis after vaccine

By WKRC
news4sanantonio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELMIRA, N.Y. (WKRC/WENY/CNN Newsource) - After getting vaccinated against COVID-19, one man was diagnosed with a disease so rare, experts say there's a one in a million chance of getting it. Tom Gorman and his wife decided to hike the Appalachian Trail. Knowing he would have to cross state lines,...

Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Research Shows

You might assume that as you get older, your mind naturally becomes less sharp, but this is not exactly a normal part of aging, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you start experiencing memory troubles such as getting lost in a familiar neighborhood, forgetting old memories, or even forgetting the names of your loved ones, these could be signs of dementia, a condition that impairs one's cognitive abilities. Dementia typically affects those who are older, but many people go their entire lives without developing it. There are, however, risk factors to be aware of. Accumulating research has found that your oral health could actually give you insight into your chances of developing dementia. Read on to find out what signs you should be looking for in your mouth.
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You May Never Need a Booster, New Study Says

It wasn't long after the first COVID vaccines began going into arms that experts started talking about the potential need for a follow-up booster shot to bolster immunity and help protect against new, possibly more nefarious variants. For months, doctors, public health experts, and those behind the pharmaceutical companies that created the vaccines have said an additional dose was likely going to be necessary—the only question was when. Now, a new study suggests that people who got certain vaccines may never need a booster shot.
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Kidswmar2news

Concerns over COVID vaccines in young children

Pretty soon there could be more Coronavirus vaccines available for young children. The Pfizer version of the vaccine is already available for kids as young as 12, and a few weeks ago the pharmaceutical company Moderna applied for emergency use authorization for its vaccine in kids as young as 12 as well.
Letters: COVID vaccine

I am 62 years old and completely vaccinated against COVID. I am a case investigator for COVID and have over 50 hours of scientific training on COVID and the vaccines. Lately, many of the people I talk to are vaccine hesitant. To date, the United States has had over 600,000...
FDA to Add Heart Warning to Some COVID-19 Vaccines

June 24, 2021 -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a warning to the fact sheets for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines as medical experts continue to investigate cases of heart inflammation, which are rare but are more likely to occur in young men and teen boys.
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Attention anti-vaccinators: Skin reactions to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are no cause for alarm

Vivid photos of the red "COVID arm" rash and reports of facial swelling in patients who have received dermatological fillers after Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccination for COVID-19 may increase patients' concerns about mRNA vaccine side effects and contribute to vaccine hesitancy. A comprehensive review in Clinics in Dermatology, conducted by University of Connecticut School of Medicine researchers and published by Elsevier, confirms that almost all cutaneous reactions are largely self-limited and should not discourage getting the vaccine.
3 Rare Marijuana Side Effects

The side effects of marijuana are usually predictable, but there are some exceptions. Marijuana side effects are usually pretty low-key. While we all have likely have dealt with a couple of paranoid highs and the occasional bout of cottonmouth, these side effects are usually nothing too grave. For a small group of people, rare cannabis side effects have made appearances.
Covid 19 Vaccine Refusal Could Get You In Jail!

There are all kinds of issues about the novel coronavirus which are making this virus hang around for longer and disrupt the world’s life for such a long period of time. The viable treatments and the useful vaccines have been also surrounded by lots of controversies and this is one of the reasons for which not everyone is getting too excited to hear about the vaccines these days, considering some of the side effects that have been made public by the media.