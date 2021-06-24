Sharp Fall in US Inventory Gives Further Boost to Crude Oil Price
The report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total crude oil and petroleum products (ex. SPR) stocks declined -5.81 mmb to 1282.86 mmb in the week ended June 18. Crude oil inventory slumped -7.61 mmb (consensus: -3.94 mmb) to 459.06 mmb. Stockpile decreased in 4 out of 5 PADDs. PADD 3 (Gulf Coast) saw declines of -5.07 mmb. Cushing stock sank -1.83 mmb to 41.72 mmb. Utilization rate decreased +0.4 percentage points to 92.2% while crude production slipped -0.1M bpd to 11.1M bpd for the week. Crude oil imports increased +0.2M bpd to 6.94M bpd in the week.www.actionforex.com