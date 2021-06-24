Cancel
Sharp Fall in US Inventory Gives Further Boost to Crude Oil Price

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total crude oil and petroleum products (ex. SPR) stocks declined -5.81 mmb to 1282.86 mmb in the week ended June 18. Crude oil inventory slumped -7.61 mmb (consensus: -3.94 mmb) to 459.06 mmb. Stockpile decreased in 4 out of 5 PADDs. PADD 3 (Gulf Coast) saw declines of -5.07 mmb. Cushing stock sank -1.83 mmb to 41.72 mmb. Utilization rate decreased +0.4 percentage points to 92.2% while crude production slipped -0.1M bpd to 11.1M bpd for the week. Crude oil imports increased +0.2M bpd to 6.94M bpd in the week.

www.actionforex.com
