Sharp Fall in US Inventory Gives Further Boost to Crude Oil Price

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially pulled back a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, as we have seen a little bit of resilience in a market that had such a rough trading session on Monday. That being said, I think it is only a matter of time before this market goes looking towards the $75 level again, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and of course will attract a lot of headline attention, and therefore I think a lot of resistance. If we can break above the $75 level, then it is likely that we will continue to grind higher, perhaps filling the “measured move” of the ascending triangle underneath to reach $77.50.