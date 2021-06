MURRAY - Freedom Fest, Murray’s annual Fourth of July celebration, is back this year with a weekend full of family-friendly activities on July 2-4. Erin Carrico, executive director of the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau and organizer of Freedom Fest, says that excitement is in the air for summer and Freedom Fest is making a full return. “Last summer was a struggle for so many in the community, and even though we managed to pull off the fireworks, it was disheartening to let go of our favorite Freedom Fest traditions. Bringing back the parade, the Veteran’s Memorial Service, the Scout breakfast - all of it - is such a breath of fresh air.”