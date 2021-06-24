Cancel
Giants overcome Ohtani, rally in 13th for 9-3 win over Halos

By GREG BEACHAM
dailyjournal.net
 6 days ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine over six innings of one-run ball for the Angels, but the San Francisco Giants rallied for seven runs in the 13th inning of a 9-3 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday. Steven Duggar had an RBI double in the 12th and a...

