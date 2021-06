Goran A. Surchi is a soldier who tends a farm on the outskirts of Erbil in northern Iraq. He was caring for his chickens one day when he began hearing a soft mewling sound, but he couldn’t pinpoint exactly where it was coming from. He worried his hens were in danger from a predator, but as he investigated, he found the noises coming from one of his birds. Well, not from, exactly — more like under!