Manthey Performance Porsche 911 GT2 RS Breaks Nurburgring Lap Record

By Brett T. Evans
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 6 days ago
The special suspension kit will be a Porsche Tequipment accessory in Europe, with other markets potentially following. Porsche just broke yet another record on the Nurburgring’s challenging Nordschleife course, completing a lap in just 6 minutes, 43 seconds flat, using a 911 GT2 RS with a set of aerodynamic, suspension, and brake updates from the experts at Manthey Racing. Before you cry foul at Porsche taking credit, the Manthey Performance Kit is actually available to European customers through Porsche’s Tequipment accessory lineup.

Motor1.com

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

