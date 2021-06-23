Manthey Performance Porsche 911 GT2 RS Breaks Nurburgring Lap Record

The fledgling Porsche company introduced its first model in 1948, the 356/2 wearing aluminum hand-hammered body panels by its workshop in Gmünd, Austria. By 1950, after relocating to Stuttgart, the earliest factory-produced 356 cars continued to wear the flat-pane, split-windshield design of the 'Gmünd' era before switching to the one-piece 'bent' windshield in late 1952. The 356 represented the factory's competition efforts during the early-1950s, often securing class victories at many of the races they attended. To compete at motorsport's highest levels, Porsche understood a true purpose-built race car was needed. To that end, the 550 Spyder, and its successors the 550A and 718, were constructed and became some of history's most important and significant race cars, earning class and overall wins in numerous races. Weighing a mere 1,200 pounds, the 550 Spyder was incredibly nimble and agile, and coupled with its four-cam engine meant it had an impressive power-to-weight ratio. At its first race, chassis 550-001 was driven by Helmut Glöckler to a rain-soaked victory at the 1953 Eiffel Races at the Nürburgring. During that same year, chassis 550-001 and 002 claimed class victories at Le Mans (15th and 16th overall), the Carrera Panamericana, and the Buenos Aires 1000 Km.