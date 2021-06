Cue the fanboys zooming in to try and spot a stick shift. Every old car is being made new now, it seems. The aged Nissan 370Z is finally being replaced by a supposedly twin-turbocharged Z sports car, and then there's the more powerful Toyobaru twins. If you've been waiting for the Subaru WRX to get some love, then you won't have to wait much longer as the car company announced today a new one is coming by the end of the year.