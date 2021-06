Cabinet minister Kwasi Kwarteng has suggested it is “unlikely” the remaining Covid restrictions will be lifted before 19 July, stressing the government would “always err on the side of caution”.Announcing a delay to the final stage of lifting England’s Covid measures last week due to a surge in cases linked to the Delta variant, Boris Johnson also told the public there would be a review after two weeks.Pressed on the date, the business secretary, who said he hoped for “some type of normality” on 19 July, told Sky News: “I think between you and me, I would always err...