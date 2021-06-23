Load-N-Go Motorcycle Thefts

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Derry Township Police received reports that three motorcycles were stolen from parking areas near separate residences at the Briarcrest Gardens Apartment complex in Hershey, PA. All three motorcycles are believed to have been stolen between Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11:00 PM and Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 8:00 AM. All three stolen motorcycles had their steering columns in the locked position. One of the stolen motorcycles was equipped with a rear wheel hub lock that was not removed as it was not left at the scene. All of the keys for the motorcycles are accounted for. It is believed the motorcycles were likely loaded into a truck, trailer, or large enclosed vehicle. Derry Township Police are asking residents in that area to check home surveillance footage for any suspicious persons or vehicles where these thefts occurred. Any relevant video footage or information may lead us to recovering these motorcycles. The stolen motorcycles are a Blue Yamaha R1, a red and black Kawasaki Ninja 400 and a Red Honda CRF250. If you have seen any suspicious persons or vehicles in that area or have information related to these thefts, please contact Derry Township Police at (717) 534-2202.