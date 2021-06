In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a Tyson Barrie return to the Edmonton Oilers isn’t completely out of the question and one scribe talks the situation that could see the defenseman back with the team. Meanwhile, a report out of Minnesota notes the Wild have been in discussions with the Buffalo Sabres about Jack Eichel. What’s next for the New York Islanders after a heartfelt loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of their playoff series. Finally, what’s the latest on the Matthew Tkachuk rumors out of Calgary?