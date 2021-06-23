Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

JAPAN’S STOCKS LEAD GAINS IN ASIAN MARKETS

financemagnates.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarkets in Asia had come under pressure on Monday due to signs of a sooner-than-expected policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve. Following the sell-off, Japan’s Nikkei rebounded sharply on Tuesday, notching the strongest percentage rise since June 2020. Note: Company News is a promotional service of the Directory and...

directory.financemagnates.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia#Us Federal Reserve#Nikkei#The Us Federal Reserve#Company News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Mixed, Focus Now Squarely on U.S. Jobs Report for June

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed Friday morning, finding their feet on the first trading day of July. Investors await U.S. employment data even as they continue digesting economic data from the U.S. and China. South Korea’s KOSPI inched up 0.10% by 10 PM ET (2 AM GMT). According...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Friday, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street on prospects of a strong global economic recovery after data showed improvement in manufacturing and jobless claims in the US. However, the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus cases and travel curbs in several countries are capping the gains. Asian markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Asia trades mixed ahead of US jobs report, Chinese markets lag

Asia Market Update: Asia trades mixed ahead of US jobs report, Chinese markets lag; AU and NZ gov't bond yields decline. - Energy firms trade generally higher, OPEC remains in focus. - US equity FUTs trade mixed ahead of data; 10-yr UST yield declines. - Shanghai Composite opened lower and...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Thai baht leads losses

July 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0201 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 111.600 111.5 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.350 1.3486 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 27.928 27.904 -0.09 Korean won 1135.000 1133.1 -0.17 Baht 32.160 32.05 -0.34 Peso 49.185 49.37 +0.38 Rupiah 14500.000 14500 +0.00 Rupee 74.563 74.5625 +0.00 Ringgit 4.164 4.1565 -0.18 Yuan 6.477 6.47 -0.10 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 111.600 103.24 -7.49 Sing dlr 1.350 1.3209 -2.18 Taiwan dlr 27.928 28.483 +1.99 Korean won 1135.000 1086.20 -4.30 Baht 32.160 29.96 -6.84 Peso 49.185 48.01 -2.39 Rupiah 14500.000 14040 -3.17 Rupee 74.563 73.07 -2.01 Ringgit 4.164 4.0200 -3.46 Yuan 6.477 6.5283 +0.80 (Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.27%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.27%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Mazda...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japan's GPIF marks record-high annual return as stock markets surged

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) on Friday marked a record-high investment return of 37.8 trillion yen ($338.8 billion) for the year ended in March, raking in returns from the steep rally in global stock markets during the pandemic. The world’s largest pension fund, which...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Close Mixed Eyeing Delta Spread, Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - Asian Stock markets closed trading on a mixed note with modest advances recorded in key regional benchmarks viz Japan's Nikkei 225, Australia's ASX 200, and New Zealand's NZX 50. It was weak sentiment elsewhere. China's Shanghai Composite, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and South Korea's Kospi closed trade on...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah at multi-month lows as virus curbs weigh

* Indonesia promises to lift social aid, health spending * Philippine shares set to rise 0.7% for week * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha July 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's baht languished at its lowest in more than 13 months on Friday, while the Indonesian rupiah weakened to a 2-1/2-month trough, weighed down by rising coronavirus infections and an unrelenting U.S. dollar. Ahead of a closely watched U.S. labour report, the dollar was lodged at a 15-month high against the yen, on bets that a solid rise in jobs would further embolden the Federal Reserve's recent hawkish lean. The baht weakened as much as 0.4% to its lowest since May 2020, while Thai stocks dropped 0.8% to register their tenth session in negative territory in twelve. Thailand reported its third straight day of record COVID-19 deaths with 61 fatalities, even though it has imposed restrictions around capital Bangkok and other regions to curb the spread of the virus. "The current outbreak combined with the new semi-lockdown measures recently imposed will continue to have a significant negative effect on domestic demand and stall the economic recovery," Bank of America said in a note to clients. A private industry group earlier said the tourism-reliant economy lost 550,000 jobs in the sector over the second quarter. Indonesia's rupiah was at its weakest since mid-April, after the country announced emergency measures, including movement restrictions, to combat a COVID-19 spike. The country said it would increase spending on social assistance and healthcare in response to the rise in cases and to soften the blow on the economy as curbs kick in. Against the backdrop of weaker emerging Asian currencies, the Philippine peso strengthened from a near one-year low hit in the previous session. Philippine shares extended gains to hit a more than four-month high, a day after the country reported here a fall in unemployment, and the benchmark stock index was set to rise 0.7% for the week. Singapore stocks also advanced, as local media quoted the health minister as saying that the city-state would further ease COVID-19 curbs from July 12, with cases falling. Elsewhere, South Korea's consumer inflation stayed above 2% in June for the third consecutive month, adding pressure on policymakers to hike interest rates sooner rather than later. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 2.2 basis points at 6.636%​​ ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 2.3 basis points at 3.261%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0526 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.05 -7.46 0.25 4.86 China -0.11 +0.79 -1.72 1.56 India -0.13 -2.13 -0.09 12.04 Indonesia -0.28 -3.44 0.44 0.90 Malaysia -0.11 -3.39 -0.21 -5.91 Philippines +0.39 -2.38 0.55 -1.93 S.Korea -0.11 -4.25 -0.06 14.15 Singapore -0.07 -2.13 0.12 9.99 Taiwan -0.25 +1.82 0.05 20.30 Thailand -0.31 -6.81 -0.62 9.28 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
StocksLife Style Extra

FTSE 100 14:00 PM Market Update - 02/07/2021

At 14:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 14.17 at 7139.33 points, a movement of 0.2%, showing a gentle rise in the market. Auto Trader (AUTO) was a well traded share, with approximately £981.9m (0.135%) worth of shares changing hands. Overall, 70% of the companies in the FTSE...
Marketsinvesting.com

Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.59%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Energy, Consumer Discretionary and Industrials sectors led shares higher. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.59%. The best performers of the session on the S&P/ASX 200 were Idp Education Ltd (ASX:IEL), which...
StocksDailyFx

S&P 500 Eyes Key Chart Resistance, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Steady

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed +0.61%, +0.13%, and -0.12% respectively. Investors mulled viral concerns while waiting for Friday’s US job data. Volatility stayed low. The Hong Kong market is shut for a public holiday on Thursday. Delta Variant, Nonfarm, USD, OPEC+, Asia-Pacific at Open:. Wall Street stocks...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Thursday, extending the losses of the previous three sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 just below the 28,700 level, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders remain cautious amid the signs of a resurgence of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 and the news of another impending State of Emergency in Tokyo and other major areas.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Display Mixed Trend Amid Virus Concerns

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Thursday, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street as the surge in infections due to the delta variant of the coronavirus, and curbs on travel in several countries raised some uncertainty about the pace of global economic rebound and rendered the mood cautious. Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday.
StocksNBC San Diego

European Markets Close Higher, Kicking Off the Second Half of 2021 on a Positive Note

LONDON — European stock markets climbed on Thursday, beginning the second half of 2021 on a positive note as investors anticipated the continent's economic recovery. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended the session up by 0.6%, with oil and gas shares adding 2.1% while travel and leisure stocks rose 1.9% to lead the gains. Most major bourses finished in positive territory.
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.29%

Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Thursday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.29%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Sumitomo...
Markets94.1 Duke FM

Emerging market portfolio net foreign inflows nearly triple in June -IIF

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Foreign net flows to emerging market equity and debt portfolios accelerated in June to nearly three times the May figure despite a hawkish tilt from the U.S. Federal Reserve mid-month, data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed Thursday. The net estimated $28.1 billion inflows...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Australian Market Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is providing a subdued start to the new financial year on Thursday, giving up some of the gains of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying just above the 7,300 level, as investors continue to be spooked amid several outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant continuing to balloon. The cues overnight from Wall Street were mixed.
Stocksinvesting.com

Markets Close Down on Selling Pressure in IT and Financials; Crude Close to $75

Investing.com -- Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex 30 closed down for the fourth consecutive day as there was heavy selling pressure in IT and financials segment. Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS: BJFS ) led the losers list, closing down 2.23% while Britannia Industries Ltd (NS: BRIT ), Infosys Ltd (NS: INFY ), Wipro Ltd (NS: WIPR ) and Shree Cements Ltd. (NS: SHCM ) lost over 1% each. Nifty Bank was down 0.25%.