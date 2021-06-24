Fire damages former Shenanigans building

ANDERSON – Fire caused an estimated $10,000 to $15,000 damage Wednesday evening to a vacant building that formerly housed the private club Shenanigans. According to Anderson Fire Department Chief Dave Cravens, a passerby reported smoke coming from the building at 1945 Anderson-Frankton Road about 6 p.m. Three engine trucks, a ladder truck and 25 firefighters converged at the scene to contain the fire to the south side of the structure, Cravens said.